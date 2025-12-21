Paris welcomes Putin’s agreement to engage in dialogue with Macron

The Élysée Palace responded to the Kremlin's statement about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's readiness to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This was reported by BFM, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"We welcome the fact that the Kremlin has publicly agreed to this approach. In the coming days, we will announce the best course of action," the Élysée Palace said.

At the same time, the French president's office stressed that any discussions with Moscow would take place "in conditions of complete transparency" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners, and that the goal remains to achieve "lasting and durable peace" for Ukrainians.

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