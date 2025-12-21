Paris welcomes Putin’s agreement to engage in dialogue with Macron
The Élysée Palace responded to the Kremlin's statement about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's readiness to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
This was reported by BFM, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"We welcome the fact that the Kremlin has publicly agreed to this approach. In the coming days, we will announce the best course of action," the Élysée Palace said.
At the same time, the French president's office stressed that any discussions with Moscow would take place "in conditions of complete transparency" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners, and that the goal remains to achieve "lasting and durable peace" for Ukrainians.
What preceded it?
- French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe must find its own way to engage in direct dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, rather than relying on US mediation in peace talks on Ukraine.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to engage in dialogue with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
- In addition, the United States has proposed holding talks involving Ukraine, Russia, the US, and European representatives as part of a potential peace process.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining US participation in the "peace talks."
- At the same time, Russia stated that there is currently no talk of a possible trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
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