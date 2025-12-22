Stubb on peace deal: toughest 5% remains

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that 5% of the work remains to reach a peace agreement, but it is the most difficult part.

The Finnish leader said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports

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What is known?

Thus, Stubb pointed to the unity of Western allies on Ukraine after talks in Berlin, referring to two key takeaways.

Read more: Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that peace agreement on Ukraine is closer than ever

"One was that Europe, Ukraine and the United States were united in their desire to achieve a just and lasting peace, and the second was the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine. So, we have almost made it, but the toughest 5% still remains," the Finnish president said.

Stubb suggested that Russia’s negotiating delegation may be more flexible behind closed doors, calling the contrast between public messaging and private talks "quite typical of diplomacy."

However, he warned that Russia’s main goal remains unchanged: to destroy Ukraine as a state.

Read more: Trilateral meeting between Russia, US and Ukraine is not currently being planned, - Ushakov

Background

Over the weekend in the United States, US representatives held talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Rustem Umerov released his own summary of the talks, saying that the sides discussed in detail the timelines and the next steps in the peace process.

In turn, President Zelenskyy said in a video address that work is currently underway on documents on ending the war, on security guarantees, and on reconstruction.

In turn, Dmitriev hinted at a possible meeting in Moscow.

Dmitriev also called the talks with the Americans on a peace agreement "constructive."

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