Kremlin will not comment on 20-point peace plan announced by Zelenskyy, - Peskov

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would not comment on the peace plan announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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According to him, after Dmitriev's trip to the United States, Russia has "the opportunity to formulate its position and continue negotiations through existing channels."

At the same time, the dictator's spokesman refused to comment on media reports about Ukraine's 20-point peace plan.

"The US is well aware of the main parameters of the Russian Federation's position on the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said.

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