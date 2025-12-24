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Kremlin will not comment on 20-point peace plan announced by Zelenskyy, - Peskov
Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would not comment on the peace plan announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
According to him, after Dmitriev's trip to the United States, Russia has "the opportunity to formulate its position and continue negotiations through existing channels."
At the same time, the dictator's spokesman refused to comment on media reports about Ukraine's 20-point peace plan.
"The US is well aware of the main parameters of the Russian Federation's position on the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said.
Draft plan to end the war
- On 24 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced for the first time the 20 points of the "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this document previously had 28 points.
- He said that the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy said that the US would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- If a peace agreement is signed, mobilisation could be transformed or cancelled.
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