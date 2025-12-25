Enemy blocked in Kupiansk and cannot build up its forces, - 125th SHMB

Russian invaders are present in Kupiansk, but in small numbers and are pinned down. Ukrainian troops are successfully preventing infiltration and eliminating the enemy as they try to slip into the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Kyiv24 by Bohdan Tyshchenko, head of unmanned systems forces (USF) of the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade (125 SHMB) of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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He noted that the situation in the city is under control. The enemy continues to use infiltration tactics and, under the cover of fog, is trying to enter the city from the northern part.

"The enemy is also trying to create the impression that it is doing this along the entire front line, when it brings one or two of its soldiers with a flag under the fog, tries to hang it up and film it as if the city or settlement is under their control. They tried to do this several times in Kupiansk, to reach the stela, but they did not succeed, the enemy was detected in advance and destroyed," Tyshchenko said.

The invaders are in the city, but they are unable to accumulate. Those who managed to infiltrate the city have no opportunity to retreat - they are blocked.

"But, in addition, we hear from intercepts that any attempts to retreat will be suppressed by the enemy itself. The enemy says that it will shoot and not allow them to return," said the head of the 125th USF and SHMB.

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What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that on 20 November, Russian media outlets circulated a statement by Valeriy Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, about the alleged occupation of Kupiansk.

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the statement made by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Gerasimov, in his report to Putin about the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region.

After that, Russian propaganda resources also acknowledged that the "capture" of Kupiansk by the Russian army was not true.

On 12 December, the DeepState project reported that the north-western outskirts of the city had been cleared of Russian forces and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.

On the same day, 12 December, President Zelenskyy arrived in Kupiansk.

The National Guard brigade "Charter" stated that 200 Russian soldiers were surrounded in the city.

Read more: Zelenskyy on frontline: situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders