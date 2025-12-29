Pecherskyi court extends preventive measure for Kudrytskyi

Pecherskyi District Court has extended the preventive measure for former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

He told Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

This time, the preventive measure was set for one month, with the option to post a 7 million hryvnias bail.

Kudrytskyi said the ban on leaving Kyiv was also lifted, but the requirement to wear an electronic ankle bracelet remained in place.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv set bail at almost 14 million hryvnias. On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi and he was released from pre-trial detention centre.

Read more: Court reduces bail for ex-Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi to UAH 7 million

Kudrytskyi's case

As a reminder, on the morning of October 21, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to media reports, investigators are examining possible overstatements of logging volumes and contractor costs during the construction of power transmission lines.

On October 28, the SBI detained former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state enterprise NEC Ukrenergo.

The case concerns the alleged embezzlement of state company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities back in 2018. Businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in pre-trial detention, has already been notified of suspicion in the same case

On October 29, 2025, Kudrytskyi was taken into custody with the option of posting ₴13.7 million bail.

On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi, and he was released from pre-trial detention.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi "was supposed to ensure the security of the energy sector but failed to do so."

Read more: Today, preventive measure will be chosen for "Servant of People" Skorokhod. SAPO will request bail