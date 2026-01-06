After Maduro’s arrest, Venezuela launched crackdown and detained journalists, - FT
After the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States, the country's authorities launched large-scale repressive measures.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times.
According to the publication, at least 14 journalists and media workers were detained in the country, 11 of whom represented foreign media outlets. Four of them were later released, but the whereabouts of the rest remain unknown. Relatives of those detained are refraining from disclosing their names for fear of persecution.
According to Venezuela's National Press Workers' Union, most of the arrests took place near the National Assembly building. This happened on the day Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim head of state.
The decree on the state of emergency, dated January 3, obliges law enforcement agencies to immediately detain persons suspected of supporting or facilitating the US military operation. According to human rights activists, the country has also begun checking citizens' mobile phones in search of materials that may indicate support for Washington's actions.
In addition, checkpoints have been set up in and around Caracas, and paramilitary units have been placed on high alert. According to the Financial Times, following the capture of Maduro and his wife by US military forces, the remnants of the regime are attempting to suppress any public displays of support for these events.
What preceded it?
- On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
- CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation in Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.
- It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores would face a series of charges and stand trial in New York.
- Venezuela sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.
- In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would continue to manage Venezuela until it could ensure a "safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power."
- The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Venezuela has ruled that during Nicolas Maduro's absence, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will perform the duties of head of state.
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