After Maduro’s arrest, Venezuela launched crackdown and detained journalists, - FT

After the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States, the country's authorities launched large-scale repressive measures.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times.

According to the publication, at least 14 journalists and media workers were detained in the country, 11 of whom represented foreign media outlets. Four of them were later released, but the whereabouts of the rest remain unknown. Relatives of those detained are refraining from disclosing their names for fear of persecution.

According to Venezuela's National Press Workers' Union, most of the arrests took place near the National Assembly building. This happened on the day Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim head of state.

The decree on the state of emergency, dated January 3, obliges law enforcement agencies to immediately detain persons suspected of supporting or facilitating the US military operation. According to human rights activists, the country has also begun checking citizens' mobile phones in search of materials that may indicate support for Washington's actions.

In addition, checkpoints have been set up in and around Caracas, and paramilitary units have been placed on high alert. According to the Financial Times, following the capture of Maduro and his wife by US military forces, the remnants of the regime are attempting to suppress any public displays of support for these events.

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