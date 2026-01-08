EU, NATO discuss scenarios to rein in Trump over threats against Greenland - Politico
Following new statements by US President Donald Trump, the European Union and NATO began urgently working on possible scenarios for responding to the threat of American control over Greenland.
This was reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.
According to one European diplomat, the EU must be prepared even for direct confrontation with the American leader, as Trump is in "aggressive mode" and Europe is forced to quickly find answers.
Tensions escalated after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced possible negotiations with Denmark regarding the purchase of Greenland. The White House confirmed that Trump prefers negotiations, but does not rule out the use of force.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that France, Germany, and Poland are already coordinating a common European position. He stressed that Greenland is not for sale and cannot be seized by force.
Four scenarios
Four main scenarios are being considered in Europe. The first is a compromise, which involves an agreement brokered by NATO without violating Denmark's sovereignty. The second is increased financial support for Greenland from the EU, in particular an increase in funding from 2028 to €530 million over seven years.
The third scenario involves an economic response, including the possible use of the EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument in the event of pressure from the US. The fourth option is the deployment of European troops in Greenland at Denmark's request to deter a possible forceful scenario, although experts acknowledge the high risks of such a move.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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