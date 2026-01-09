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Czech Foreign Minister Macinka arrives in Ukraine

Czech foreign minister arrives in Ukraine for talks in Kyiv

Foreign Minister Petr Macinka has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

In Kyiv, talks are planned, including negotiations between the Czech minister and Andrii Sybiha.

This is the first visit to Ukraine by the new head of the Czech Foreign Ministry.

Read more: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons Czech representative over anti-Ukrainian statements by Speaker Okamura

Read more: Czech FM Macinka met with Ambassador Zvarych, who criticized Czech speaker

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