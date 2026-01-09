Czech Foreign Minister Macinka arrives in Ukraine
Foreign Minister Petr Macinka has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.
Censor.NET reported this, citing Ukrinform.
What is known?
In Kyiv, talks are planned, including negotiations between the Czech minister and Andrii Sybiha.
This is the first visit to Ukraine by the new head of the Czech Foreign Ministry.
- Earlier, Czech parliament speaker Tomio Okamura, in his New Year’s address, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his circle a "junta" and spoke out against Ukraine’s accession to the EU.
- In response, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, described Okamura’s remarks as a position shaped under the influence of Russian propaganda.
- After the diplomatic scandal, Ukraine and the Czech Republic agreed on a strategic partnership.
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