"Oreshnik", which Russia fired at Lviv region, hit state-owned enterprise workshop, - Reuters
The Russian medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik", which attacked the Lviv region on the evening of 8 January, hit a state-owned enterprise workshop.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to an unnamed "high-ranking Ukrainian official".
What is known
According to the agency's interlocutor, the impact of several submunitions caused "minor damage to concrete structures" in the workshop and created craters in the forest area. This happened near the Polish border.
The official added that the rocket probably carried inert "dummy" warheads.
At the same time, Russia claimed to have attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure and a drone manufacturing plant used during the "attack" on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence — an incident that was denied by both Ukraine and the United States.
What preceded it?
- The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile launch at Ukraine. Later, a series of explosions was heard in Lviv.
- Local authorities say it is currently unknown whether it was an Oreshnik.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik," allegedly in response to an "attack" on Putin’s residence.
- The Air Force said Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.
- The SSU has released photos of the wreckage of the "Oreshnik".
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