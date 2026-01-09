"Oreshnik", which Russia fired at Lviv region, hit state-owned enterprise workshop, - Reuters

The Russian medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik", which attacked the Lviv region on the evening of 8 January, hit a state-owned enterprise workshop.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to an unnamed "high-ranking Ukrainian official".

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What is known

According to the agency's interlocutor, the impact of several submunitions caused "minor damage to concrete structures" in the workshop and created craters in the forest area. This happened near the Polish border.

The official added that the rocket probably carried inert "dummy" warheads.

Read more: Ukraine warned Poland in advance about Russia’s launch of "Oreshnik," - media

At the same time, Russia claimed to have attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure and a drone manufacturing plant used during the "attack" on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence — an incident that was denied by both Ukraine and the United States.

What preceded it?

Read more: Latvian Foreign Ministry on Russia’s nightly shelling of Ukraine: Terror against entire nation is act of blatant barbarity