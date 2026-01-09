Ukraine warned Poland in advance about Russia’s launch of "Oreshnik," - media
Even before the Russian attack began, Ukraine warned Poland about the possible use of the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile by Russia, which allowed the Polish army to prepare its air defence systems and track the target's trajectory.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Polish publication RMF24.
According to media reports, Ukraine informed Poland in advance about the threat of Russia using medium-range ballistic missiles.
During the attack itself, Kyiv also provided Warsaw with real-time information about the aerial object. Thanks to this, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces knew the missile's flight parameters and probable target.
RMF24 notes that Polish airspace monitoring systems tracked the hypersonic target from the moment of launch, and ground-based air defence systems were put on alert.
According to the publication, the Russian "Oreshnik" missile fell in the Lviv region near the border with Poland.
What preceded it?
- The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an "Oreshnik" missile launch at Ukraine. Later, a series of explosions was heard in Lviv.
- Local authorities say it is currently unknown whether it was an Oreshnik.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it struck Ukraine with an "Oreshnik," allegedly in response to an "attack" on Putin’s residence.
- The Air Force said Russia used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.
- The SSU has released photos of the wreckage of the "Oreshnik".
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