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Verkhovna Rada Committee did not support Maliuk’s dismissal from post of head of SSU

Maliuk’s dismissal from the SSU: Parliamentary committee did not support the decision

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense did not support the President's proposal to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

The decision was supported by seven MPs, opposed by six, and two abstained.

"This does not significantly prevent it from being brought to the floor. It simply results in "the committee does not recommend it for consideration by the chamber." However, (especially considering the Office's compliance with the law), this will not prevent the resolution from being put to a vote, and 226+ votes will still be required. Although I believe there will not be enough votes for this at present," added the MP.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada is preparing bill to cancel deferrals for students aged 25+, - committee chairman Babak

Maliuk's dismissal

  • MP Honcharenko announced today that Maliuk wrote a letter of resignation from his position as head of the SSU.
  • As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
  • Sources at Censor.NET in government circles have reported that there are currently attempts to remove Malyuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
  • The military, members of parliament, and activists spoke out in support of Maliuk.
  • Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations in the SSU.
  • On January 9, the Rada received Zelenskyy's submission on Maliuk's dismissal.

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VR (2059) committee (42) Security Service of Ukraine (3689) firing (446) Maliuk Vasyl (82)
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