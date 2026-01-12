Verkhovna Rada Committee did not support Maliuk’s dismissal from post of head of SSU

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense did not support the President's proposal to dismiss the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

The decision was supported by seven MPs, opposed by six, and two abstained.

"This does not significantly prevent it from being brought to the floor. It simply results in "the committee does not recommend it for consideration by the chamber." However, (especially considering the Office's compliance with the law), this will not prevent the resolution from being put to a vote, and 226+ votes will still be required. Although I believe there will not be enough votes for this at present," added the MP.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada is preparing bill to cancel deferrals for students aged 25+, - committee chairman Babak

Maliuk's dismissal