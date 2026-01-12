Trump on Maduro’s pardon: "I don’t see that happening"
US President Donald Trump has stated that he is not considering a scenario in which he could pardon Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
He spoke about this in an interview with The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.
The journalist asked if there was any possibility of a pardon for Maduro.
"No. I don't see that," Trump replied.
What preceded it?
- On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
- CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation in Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.
- It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores would face a series of charges and stand trial in New York.
- Venezuela sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.
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