Croatian PM Plenković says Ukraine should never de jure give up occupied territories

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said that Ukraine should never de jure give up territories occupied by Russia, as this would amount to a reward for the aggressor.

He said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is visiting Croatia, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET says.

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Territorial issue

"The problem is that Russia first wants to sign an agreement and then cease fire, but the Coalition of the Willing proposed a ceasefire first as the first step, and then an agreement as the next one," Plenković said.

He warned Ukraine against de jure recognition of Russia’s control over the occupied territories.

"Ukraine should never de jure give up occupied territory. This is a very important issue, because it would be a reward for the aggressor or a concession that will be impossible to defend domestically," the politician said.

He added that Russia is also seeking the lifting of sanctions and rehabilitation on the international stage.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister Plenković had conversation: they discussed negotiations with Russia

Security guarantees

As for Croatia’s participation in security guarantees, Plenković reiterated the position that the country’s troops will not be deployed in Ukraine, but that Croatia "will find ways to help Ukraine, as we have helped so far, whether in terms of political support or energy support."

Speaking about Ukraine’s experience with security guarantees, the Croatian prime minister recalled the negative experience of the Budapest Memorandum, which was not upheld by its signatories.

Read more: 63% of Poles say Ukraine will be forced to cede part of its territory to Russia - poll

Aid from Croatia

Plenković noted that Croatia is already providing Ukraine with some of the requested energy technologies to restore energy infrastructure after Russian attacks.

In addition, he said Croatia consistently supports Ukraine’s defense efforts, recognizing that it is fighting not only for itself but also for European democracy and freedom.

"Today we spoke about our contribution to Ukraine, a friendly country, a victim of Russian aggression. Over the past few years, the Croatian government has provided 15 packages of military aid, the latest of which was approved at a government meeting last week. We have also contributed to Ukraine’s Priority Ukraine Requirements List, the so-called PURL, which NATO oversees and coordinates for the purchase of weapons produced only in the United States," the head of the Croatian government said.

The politician added that "Ukraine is defending not only its freedom, it is defending Europe’s democracy and freedom, and that is why the consequences of Russian aggression have become more than obvious for the entire continent."

We remind that recently the Croatian government decided to allocate an urgent 15th aid package for Ukraine.

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