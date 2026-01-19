Face-to-face learning in Kyiv region schools will resume on 19 January, with lessons lasting 30 minutes, - RMA

Face-to-face learning in schools in the Kyiv region will resume on Monday, 19 January, subject to restrictions due to the security and energy situation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

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School lessons will last 30 minutes instead of the standard 45. The second shift will end the school day no later than 4:00 p.m. These measures were adopted to reduce the load on the power system and ensure the safety of students.

Read more: Enemy has attacked energy sector again. Most difficult situation is in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

Conditions for resuming classes in the Kyiv region

Mykola Kalashnyk noted that the decision to return children to school was made after checking the readiness of educational institutions. In communities, schools are equipped with shelters, have alternative power sources and individual boiler rooms. The buildings have also undergone thermal renovation and hot meals have been organised for students.

See more: Zelenskyy held energy conference call: instructed to look into situation with buildings in Kyiv that still have no heating. PHOTO

The situation with electricity supply in the regions

At the same time, emergency power cuts remain in place in Kyiv. According to YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko, due to changes in the power system, the capital is effectively switching to a regime of 4.5-5 rounds of power cuts. Under such conditions, there may be no electricity for more than 16 hours.

"Over the weekend, the situation in the power grid has not changed. Kyiv residents have approximately 3 hours of electricity and 10 hours without it, said Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko. There are also many accidents in buildings in the city, often due to problems with internal networks. In such cases, residents should first contact their housing and communal services or condominium associations," Kovalenko added.

As a reminder, winter holidays for schoolchildren in Kyiv have been extended until 1 February due to the difficult situation in the energy sector and severe frosts.

In an evening video address on 18 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing new strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular nuclear power plants.

Read more: About 50 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, - Klitschko. VIDEO