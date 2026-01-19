Zelenskyy: Pavlo Yelizarov appointed deputy commander of Air Force

Pavlo Yelizarov (Lazar), commander of the special unit "Lazar’s group," will become the new deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The approach to using air defense will also be changed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address on January 19, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, there will be a new approach by the Air Force to the use of air defense — regarding mobile fire groups, interceptor drones, and other "small" air defense assets.

"This system will be transformed. I approved the appointment of a new deputy commander of the Air Force — Pavlo Yelizarov. In the army, he is known as Lazar, a special unit that operates, and operates effectively. Together with Ukraine’s defense minister and the military command, a new organization for the entire component of this kind of protection of the sky must be developed — and it will be developed," Zelenskyy said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelensky and Fedorov agree on the candidacy of the deputy commander of the Air Force

Recall that earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov approved the candidacy of a new deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will be responsible for the small air defense system.

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