"Grey cash" at western customs offices could amount to $10 million, - sources

More than $850,000 seized by NABU at Volyn Customs was related only to customs clearance of used cars.

This was reported by journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko in her article, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to her, illegal cigarette exports are only part of the shadow business at the border.

"On Thursday, NABU detectives exposed the 'slush fund' of the Volyn Customs. As a result of the searches, more than $850,000 was seized. According to the publication's sources, this cash register was only related to the customs clearance of used cars," she said.

See more: Former SBGS head Deineko appears in case of bribes for unhindered border crossing. DOCUMENT

The publication "Nashi Hroshi" reported that the Volyn customs office is headed by Dmytro Stasenko, the son of Ihor Stasenko, head of the Documentary Support Department of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Censor.NET's interlocutors believe that the grey fund at the Lviv, Zakarpattia and Volyn customs offices, which is distributed among border guards, customs officers and other law enforcement agencies, could amount to as much as $10 million.

Watch more: Notice of suspicion for Shurma. Will another thief in energy sector be punished? | Uncensored. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Read more: NABU and SAPO conduct search at home of former SBGS head Deineko, - media