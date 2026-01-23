"Grey cash" at western customs offices could amount to $10 million, - sources
More than $850,000 seized by NABU at Volyn Customs was related only to customs clearance of used cars.
This was reported by journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko in her article, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to her, illegal cigarette exports are only part of the shadow business at the border.
"On Thursday, NABU detectives exposed the 'slush fund' of the Volyn Customs. As a result of the searches, more than $850,000 was seized. According to the publication's sources, this cash register was only related to the customs clearance of used cars," she said.
The publication "Nashi Hroshi" reported that the Volyn customs office is headed by Dmytro Stasenko, the son of Ihor Stasenko, head of the Documentary Support Department of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Censor.NET's interlocutors believe that the grey fund at the Lviv, Zakarpattia and Volyn customs offices, which is distributed among border guards, customs officers and other law enforcement agencies, could amount to as much as $10 million.
What preceded this?
- MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak published a photo with stacks of cash, noting that this was the "slush fund" of the Volyn customs office for imports in December.
- It was also reported that former State Border Service head Serhii Deineko and other top officials of the service were caught taking bribes.
- It is known that NABU detectives searched the "Lutsk" customs post and its officials.
- $850,000 was seized.
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