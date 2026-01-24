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Second day of talks between Ukraine, Russia, and US in Abu Dhabi has begun,- media

Trilateral talks in the UAE

On Saturday, 24 January, the second day of trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began in the UAE.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by a source in the Ukrainian delegation.

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What is known?

It is noted that today's meeting has already begun.

There is no official confirmation or further information at this time.

Read more: No compromise was reached at talks in Abu Dhabi. US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine, - Reuters

What preceded it?

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Read more: Zelenskyy on trilateral talks in UAE: parameters for ending war under discussion

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