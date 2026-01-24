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Second day of talks between Ukraine, Russia, and US in Abu Dhabi has begun,- media
On Saturday, 24 January, the second day of trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began in the UAE.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by a source in the Ukrainian delegation.
What is known?
It is noted that today's meeting has already begun.
There is no official confirmation or further information at this time.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy,the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
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