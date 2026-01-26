Czech volunteers raised over $6 million for generators for Ukraine

As part of the "Gift for Putin" initiative, Czech volunteers raised over six million dollars in five days for generators, heaters, and batteries for Ukraine.

This was reported by one of the organizers of the gathering, Martin Ondracek, according to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.

Over 6 million collected

According to Ondracek, between Wednesday, January 21, and Monday, January 26, 126 million crowns ($6.16 million) were collected. Another 15 million crowns are expected from donors.

"Over the weekend, we ordered two generators—diesel units that are installed on trucks—costing 8 million crowns each, which are to be delivered to two small medical facilities," he said.

Ondraček also said that the initiative is cooperating with three foundations in Ukraine to avoid lengthy logistical and customs delays, but is also in talks with Czech suppliers.

Read more: Svyrydenko: This week has been one of most difficult for Ukrainian energy sector since blackout of 2022

"About 30 people are working on this, we need to spend the money as quickly as possible," he added.

The "Gift for Putin" initiative has been running since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As part of this initiative, volunteers have already raised funds to purchase a Black Hawk helicopter, a tank, drones, ammunition, and other equipment.

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