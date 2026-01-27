Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary was summoned to Foreign Ministry over "blatant interference" in parliamentary elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest for talks over Ukraine's alleged attempts to influence the results of the parliamentary elections in the country in favor of the opposition party Tysa.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, according to Censor.NET.

Statement by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to Szijjártó, over the past few weeks, the Ukrainian president and government have allegedly conducted an "open, shameless, and aggressive campaign" to interfere in Hungary's elections.

"Today we summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Budapest. We will not tolerate any interference in the Hungarian elections, including attempts by Ukraine to influence their results and interfere in the electoral process in favor of the Tysa party," the Hungarian minister said.

Read more: Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for 12 April

Szijjártó emphasized that the right to decide the future of the country belongs exclusively to the Hungarian people.

"Only the Hungarian people can decide the future of Hungary. This decision is made in Hungary, not in Brussels, and certainly not in Kyiv. We will defend our sovereignty by all means possible!" added the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

What preceded it?