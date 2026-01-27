Appeals court revokes bail option for MP Dubinskyi suspected of state treason, Prosecutor General’s Office says

The court of appeal upheld the prosecution’s position, and MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi, suspected of state treason, will remain in custody.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Dubinskyi’s option to be released on bail has been revoked

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the appeal filed by prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General and overturned the first-instance court’s decision in the part that set an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail," the statement reads.

The appellate court agreed with the prosecution’s arguments that there are risks provided for under criminal procedure law, including the possibility of influencing witnesses, obstructing criminal proceedings, and evading justice.

The preventive measure of custody for the MP suspected of state treason was left in place with no alternative of posting bail.

As a reminder, on January 15, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure of custody for MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi until March 14 in the state treason case. At the same time, the court set an alternative to detention — bail in the amount of more than 33 million hryvnias.

Dubinskyi`s case

As a reminder, in November, the SSU served Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organisation created by Russian intelligence in 2016, which later also included two members of the Ukrainian parliament, an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office and others.

In particular, Dubinskyi had the call sign "Pinocchio", he carried out information and subversive activities in favour of Russia and spread fakes about the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. He participated in public events to spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition to him, the hostile group included former MP Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, who are now fugitives from justice abroad.

The following day, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on Dubinskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

In turn, Dubinskyi rejects the new accusations by the SBI and the prosecutor's office and reminds that, according to his statement, the NABU is conducting two investigations against the SBI leadership of Sukhachov and Udovychenko in collusion with the Deputy Presidential Office of Tatarov.

In December 2024, Dubinskyi was found guilty of a corruption-related administrative offence and fined.

In September 2024, the Prosecutor General signed a notice of suspicion regarding a new suspicion and a change to a previously served notice of suspicion for serving Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border, committed repeatedly (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A notice of suspicion was also served on the lawmaker’s former aide, who works as the head of a public organization.

In January 2025, the case against lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his former aide over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border was sent to court.