Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, including children among the injured. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire
Two people were killed, and four others were injured as a result of hostile shelling in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Details
As noted, today at 01:38 in the Bilohorod community of the Bucha district, as a result of an enemy attack by a Geran-2 UAV, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 7th floor of a seven-storey residential building.
Four people were injured as a result of the strike: a woman and two children (born in 2016 and 2021) with acute stress reactions, as well as a man with smoke inhalation.
Unfortunately, while extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two victims. Information about the victims is being established.
At 05:15, the fire was extinguished on an area of 600 square metres.
Consequences
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.
- In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.
- Russian troops also struck the Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring others. A house is on fire.
- The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people were wounded.
- In Zaporizhzhia, more than 100 apartments and 20 cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.
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