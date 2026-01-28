Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, including children among the injured. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire

Two people were killed, and four others were injured as a result of hostile shelling in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Details

As noted, today at 01:38 in the Bilohorod community of the Bucha district, as a result of an enemy attack by a Geran-2 UAV, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 7th floor of a seven-storey residential building.

Four people were injured as a result of the strike: a woman and two children (born in 2016 and 2021) with acute stress reactions, as well as a man with smoke inhalation.

Unfortunately, while extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two victims. Information about the victims is being established.

Read: Enemy attacks Kyiv region: 4 wounded, houses damaged in Boryspil and Brovary districts

At 05:15, the fire was extinguished on an area of 600 square metres.

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Read also: Kyiv region returns to stabilisation blackouts, - DTEK

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