ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11349 visitors online
News UAV attack on Kyiv region
3 128 0

Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, including children among the injured. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire

Two people were killed, and four others were injured as a result of hostile shelling in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

As noted, today at 01:38 in the Bilohorod community of the Bucha district, as a result of an enemy attack by a Geran-2 UAV, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 7th floor of a seven-storey residential building.

Four people were injured as a result of the strike: a woman and two children (born in 2016 and 2021) with acute stress reactions, as well as a man with smoke inhalation.

Unfortunately, while extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two victims. Information about the victims is being established.

Read: Enemy attacks Kyiv region: 4 wounded, houses damaged in Boryspil and Brovary districts

At 05:15, the fire was extinguished on an area of 600 square metres.

Consequences

Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region
Shelling of the Kyiv region

Read also: Kyiv region returns to stabilisation blackouts, - DTEK

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.
  • In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.
  • Russian troops also struck the Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring others. A house is on fire.
  • The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people were wounded.
  • In Zaporizhzhia, more than 100 apartments and 20 cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Author: 

Kyyivska region (929) shoot out (17125) drones (4497)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 