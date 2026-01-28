Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed and seven injured in Russian attacks

One person died and seven others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, two people were injured. A fire broke out. Infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

The Synelnykove district

One man was killed and five others were injured as a result of the enemy attack. A vehicle was damaged.

The Pavlohrad district

The strike caused a fire on the territory of a farm. Buildings and agricultural equipment were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people wounded. Several boiler rooms have been shut down, and there are breaks in mains (updated)

All fires were extinguished by emergency services.











What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.

Russian troops also struck the Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring others. A house is on fire.

The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people were wounded.

In Zaporizhzhia, more than 100 apartments and 20 cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

See more: Enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman wounded in Nikopol. PHOTOS