Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs: over hundred apartments and 20 cars were damaged (updated)
On the night of 28 January 2026, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Residential infrastructure under attack
As noted, more than a hundred apartments and twenty cars were damaged, and a fire broke out as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Details
According to the RMA, the Russians struck the regional centre at dawn, hitting the courtyard of a high-rise building.
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.
After the attack, specialists from the district administration will begin work on the site to assess the damage caused by the aggressor country.
Consequences
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of 27 January, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.
- In addition, debris was recorded falling in Kyiv during the UAV attack.
- Russian troops also struck the Kyiv region, killing two people and injuring others. A house is on fire.
- The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password