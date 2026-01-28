Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs: over hundred apartments and 20 cars were damaged (updated)

On the night of 28 January 2026, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Residential infrastructure under attack

As noted, more than a hundred apartments and twenty cars were damaged, and a fire broke out as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

See also: Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia at night: fires broke out, houses were damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Details

According to the RMA, the Russians struck the regional centre at dawn, hitting the courtyard of a high-rise building.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

After the attack, specialists from the district administration will begin work on the site to assess the damage caused by the aggressor country.

Consequences















Read: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs: fire broke out

What preceded it?