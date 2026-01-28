US ready to use force to cooperate with Venezuela’s interim government, - Rubio

The administration of US President Donald Trump is prepared to use force to ensure the maximum possible cooperation of Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

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These hearings marked Rubio's first public appearance before Congress since the US operation in Caracas, which led to the arrest of Venezuela's former leader Nicolás Maduro on January 3.

According to Rubio, Delcy Rodríguez promised to open up Venezuela's energy sector to American companies, give them preferential access to production, and use the money from oil sales to buy American goods.

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"We are prepared to use force to ensure maximum cooperation if other methods fail. We hope this will not be necessary, but we will never shirk our duty to the American people and our mission in this hemisphere," Rubio said.

What preceded it?

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."

Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation in Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.

It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores would face a series of charges and stand trial in New York.

Venezuela sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.

In addition, US President Donald Trump said that the US would continue to manage Venezuela until it could ensure a "safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power."

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Venezuela has ruled that during Nicolas Maduro's absence, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will perform the duties of head of state.

On January 5, Nicolas Maduro was brought to a court hearing in New York.

A court in New York kept Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in custody after their first hearing in federal court.

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