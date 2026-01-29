Kallas: Ukraine has already made many concessions, more pressure should be put on Russia

Any security guarantees must stipulate that peace applies to the whole of Ukraine.

This was stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net.

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Details

Kallas was asked whether she believes the rumours that the US may provide Ukraine with security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions.

"I am concerned that the Ukrainian side has already made many concessions. This distorts the picture, because Russia is the aggressor. More pressure needs to be put on Russia to see concessions on its part.

When it comes to security guarantees, it is very important to provide real guarantees. We discussed what else we can do on the European side, but it is clear that Americans must also be involved," she replied.

Read more: Europe can provide Ukraine with intelligence without the US in few months, - FT

Kallas stressed that the guarantees must clearly stipulate that peace applies to the entire country and that Russia will not attack again. Europe is working with the United States on this.

"But any agreement must include Europeans, because this war is here, and we see that Americans did not support Ukraine for almost a year. Europeans are doing this so that Ukraine can defend itself. It is important for us that the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty are upheld," she added.

Read more: Real security guarantee for Ukraine is U.S. support – Rubio

Background

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the US was offering Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas.

According to Reuters, the United States said that to obtain security guarantees, Ukraine needs to sign a peace agreement.

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