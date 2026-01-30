Orban: EU plans to admit Ukraine in 2027 to give access to seven-year budget

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims that the European Union allegedly plans to admit Ukraine in 2027 in order to give it access to the EU’s seven-year budget, which begins in 2028.

This was stated in remarks circulated by Orban’s spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Orban, at the latest EU summit leaders were allegedly given a document outlining Brussels’ plans for Ukraine’s accession in 2027.

"They want to admit Ukraine in 2027. This is because they want to give Ukraine money from the budget, the seven-year European budget that begins in 2028. This means that... this money will be taken away from us, Central Europeans," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Read more: Lithuania wants Ukraine to become member of EU by 2030, - Nausėda

He added that, in his words, there is "limited time" for Ukraine to join the EU before the next budget period begins. "Therefore, there is limited time for Ukraine to join the EU before the start of the next seven-year budget," Orban said.

Orban also reiterated his position against Ukraine’s membership in the EU, saying that Ukraine, in his view, "cannot protect Europe from Russia" and will not strengthen the EU, but will "drag us into the war".

Read more: Ukraine’s EU accession would strengthen bloc’s security and economy, Dombrovskis says

"The money we give or want to give to Ukraine should be used to develop the armies and armaments of European countries. Our line of defense against Russia is not the Ukrainian-Russian border, but the place where NATO’s border ends," he said.

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s accession to the EU is a key security guarantee. "That is why we are talking about a specific date – 2027," he added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union on January 1, 2027, is impossible.

Read more: Ukraine should become member of European Union as soon as possible, - Kos