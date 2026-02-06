Klytschko showed what Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant looks like after Russian strikes

Specialists continue to assess the required scope of work and the extent of damage to the equipment and systems at the Darnytsia CHPP after Russian attacks.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Assessment of the consequences continues

"This is what the Darnytsia CHPP looks like after Russian strikes. Specialists are still assessing the required scope of work and the degree of damage to equipment and systems. Restoring the heating equipment will take time, as I said earlier (at least two months)," the statement said.

Read more: In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, electricity will be cut only in morning and evening - DTEK







Heating points

The city has deployed additional heating points, including near buildings that were left without heating due to critical damage to the CHPP from enemy strikes, the report said.

Read more: About 100,000 families left without heat after Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Shmyhal says. PHOTO

Electricity supply

For residents of Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, максимально лояльні electricity supply schedules are currently in place so that they can at least somewhat maintain warmth in their homes.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 3 February