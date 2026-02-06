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Klytschko showed what Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant looks like after Russian strikes

Specialists continue to assess the required scope of work and the extent of damage to the equipment and systems at the Darnytsia CHPP after Russian attacks.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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Assessment of the consequences continues

"This is what the Darnytsia CHPP looks like after Russian strikes. Specialists are still assessing the required scope of work and the degree of damage to equipment and systems. Restoring the heating equipment will take time, as I said earlier (at least two months)," the statement said.

Read more: In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, electricity will be cut only in morning and evening - DTEK

Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant after Russian strikes
Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant after Russian strikes
Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant after Russian strikes

Heating points

The city has deployed additional heating points, including near buildings that were left without heating due to critical damage to the CHPP from enemy strikes, the report said.

Read more: About 100,000 families left without heat after Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Shmyhal says. PHOTO

Electricity supply

For residents of Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, максимально лояльні electricity supply schedules are currently in place so that they can at least somewhat maintain warmth in their homes.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 3 February

  • As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.
  • The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated.
  • Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.
  • Shmyhal said that Russia had attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.
  • According to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, it will take at least two months to restore the systems and equipment of the Darnytskyi thermal power plant after the Russian attack, provided there are no new strikes.

Author: 

Kyiv (2825) Klytschko Vitalii (553) TPP (54)
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