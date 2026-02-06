Unknown individuals block TCR vehicle in Rivne and attack service members: men inside escape
On Friday, February 6, unknown citizens attacked a notification team of the Rivne Regional Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and helped conscription-age men escape. The men were inside the center’s official vehicle after undergoing a military medical commission.
This was reported by the Rivne Regional TCR and SS, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is noted that today, service members of the center were escorting conscription-age men after they had undergone a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service.
"Two vehicles with unknown citizens blocked the passage of the military vehicle, and unknown individuals attacked the service members of the TCR and SS. As a result, one service member was injured and taken to a medical facility," the statement said.
The men fled
The TCR and SS said that during the attack on their soldiers, the conscripts fled from the service vehicle.
The Rivne Regional TCR and SS sent a report of a criminal offence to the police.
Other attacks on the TCR
- On 2 February, a woman fired at a minibus carrying TCR soldiers and law enforcement officers in Lviv.
- On 4 February, in Odesa, an attack was carried out on a TCR serviceman and a joint forces officer while he was performing his official duties. The incident is being investigated by the police.
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