"Olenivka" barracks, designed for 200 people, housed 600, - National Police

In the Olenivka colony in the Donetsk region, there were cases where Russian forces tortured prisoners to death.

This was reported by Ihor Karamyshev, head of the war crimes documentation department of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, in an interview with Censor.NET.

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Olenivka

Yes, investigators managed to identify three executioners from Olenivka. They were notified of the charges in absentia.

"Only they could mock the prisoners. The others didn't touch them," Karamyshev noted.

Previously, according to the investigator, the colony in Olenivka was mothballed and not ready to accept people in 2022.

See more: Media identified Russian surgeons who had burned "Glory to Russia" on body of Ukrainian prisoner. PHOTO

"And when our boys and girls were brought there, there were no conditions for their detention. Six hundred people were housed in barracks designed for 200. People slept on concrete floors and stairs.

The same applied to food. Breakfast could be at 2 p.m., lunch at 11 p.m., and dinner at 3 a.m. Water was also very difficult to obtain. It was pumped from a reservoir using a fire engine," he noted.

There were also cases in Olenivka where people were tortured to death.

Read the full text of the interview with Ihor Karamyshev at link.

Watch more: Confession of captured ruscist who executed nine Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region. VIDEO

Terrorist attack in Olenivka

We remind you that on the night of July 29, 2022, on the territory of the former correctional colony No. 210 in the town of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a powerful explosion occurred in the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held.

According to Russian sources, approximately 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed and more than 70 were seriously wounded.

The International Committee of the Red Cross attempted to access the crime scene, but was prevented from doing so by Russian occupiers.

Prosecutor General Kostin announced that the prisoners were killed using thermobaric weapons.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General António Guterres established a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, which killed about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. However, in January 2023, having received no security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres dissolved the mission.

Watch more: Ruscists in Hrabovske, Sumy region, kill two civilians trying to leave occupation with drones. VIDEO 18+