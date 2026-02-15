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Russian attack on Odesa on 27 January: death toll rises to five
The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa on January 27 has risen to five. An injured man died in hospital.
This was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is reported that a man born in 1948 died in hospital last night. He suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation in his own home on Balkivska Street.
"All this time, the victim was in intensive care in the burn unit. The doctors did everything they could, but the injuries were too severe. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that Russia had launched a massive attack on Odesa, with the number of victims rising to 22.
- On the evening of January 26, the Russians launched attack drones against Ukraine.
- According to police, three people were being searched for under the rubble.
- According to DTEK, the enemy has launched another attack on an energy facility in Odesa, causing extensive damage.
- Zelenskyy reported that Russia had sent more than 50 drones to Odesa, with the main targets being energy facilities and civilian objects.
- As a result of the strike on Odesa, three people are known to have died.
- On January 29, the death of a fourth person was confirmed as a result of a drone attack on Odesa.
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