Russian attack on Odesa on 27 January: death toll rises to five

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa on January 27 has risen to five. An injured man died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

It is reported that a man born in 1948 died in hospital last night. He suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation in his own home on Balkivska Street.

"All this time, the victim was in intensive care in the burn unit. The doctors did everything they could, but the injuries were too severe. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," the statement said.

What preceded it?