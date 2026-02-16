Europeans say that war in Ukraine is existential - we expect them to prove this with their resources, - Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with sufficient weapons for self-defence.

He made this statement in a comment to the Telegraf publication, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

This refers to the PURL mechanism, under which European partners sponsor the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

"The Europeans say that the war in Ukraine is existential for them - we expect them to prove this with their resources. So far, everything is going very well. Ukraine is receiving what it critically needs for self-defence.

President Trump has clearly stated that the war must end. It is a terrible, exhausting war, and the killings must stop – we need peace," the diplomat said.

Whitaker emphasises that both Ukraine and Russia "must remain at the negotiating table and work out an agreement."

Read more: U.S. sets no deadlines for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine – Whitaker

Pressure on Russia

The ambassador also listed several things that "really caught the attention of the Russians."

"This is the interception of the "shadow fleet". It is also about the capabilities for long-range strikes - and I know that Ukrainians are developing their own domestic designs, in particular "Flamingo" and other technologies capable of operating deep inside the territory (of the Russian Federation). And also the fact that President Trump called Russia a "paper tiger".

I think this is the kind of pressure we need to maintain in the long term until we can end this war," he said.

Read more: China could stop war in Ukraine with one phone call, - Whitaker

What preceded it?

Earlier, Whitaker said that the US would provide Ukraine with offensive weapons until peace was achieved.

Read more: Ukraine peace talks near final stage, - Whitaker