US will provide Ukraine with offensive weapons until peace is achieved, - Whitaker

The US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said that the United States will provide Ukraine with offensive weapons until peace is achieved.

He made this statement in an interview with Newsmax, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As long as it takes to get a peace deal. We're gonna keep selling our weapons to our NATO allies, and they'll mostly give them to Ukraine:

firstly, for defence – so that they have access to air and missile defence systems; and secondly, so that they have offensive weapons that will allow them to remain in the fight, defend themselves and ensure that their country is not invaded," he said.

According to him, this is a perfectly reasonable position.

Read more: Negotiations enter critical phase, only Trump capable of launching peaceful dialogue, - Whitaker

"President Trump has been very clear on this. And in NATO, we need, first, to keep our coalition together, and second, we need to make sure that our NATO allies — all of Europe plus Canada — strengthen themselves.

Because it is this strength that will ultimately guarantee peace, so that we do not have a new invasion of the European continent when all this is over," Whitaker added.

Read more: "Ukrainians have shown courage, now it’s time for White House to show some," - US Congressman Hoyer

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on 19 December, Trump signed a defence bill that provides $800 million for Ukraine.

However, according to media reports, the US has suspended the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine.

Read more: Whitaker: Ball currently in court of Russians in negotiations to end war in Ukraine