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SAPO will request that Halushchenko be held in custody with bail set at 425 million hryvnias
A preventive measure in the form of detention with bail set at UAH 425 million will be requested for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.
This was announced by SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The SAPO will request that Halushchenko be held in custody with bail set at 425 million hryvnias," she said.
Suspicion of Herman Halushchenko
- Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister in connection with the "Midas" case.
- The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.
- Halushchenko was notified of suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.
- Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.
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