EU fails to agree on 20th sanctions package against Russia – media

Representatives of the European Union member states failed to agree on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET writes.

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What is known?

Sources told Reuters that EU ambassadors were unable to reach an agreement on the new sanctions.

At the same time, according to the publication, EU ambassadors may reconvene over the weekend to discuss the proposed sanctions once again ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Read more: New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia and Iran, lowering oil prices

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas assured that the bloc still aims to adopt the 20th package of sanctions on Monday.

"Next Monday, we aim to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia," she said.

"Sanctions are working. They are inflicting serious damage on Russia’s economy, and each new measure further limits its ability to wage war. Moscow is not invincible. Its army is suffering record losses, and the economy is under significant pressure.

But Putin will not end this war until the costs outweigh the benefits, and that is the point we must reach," she added.

Read more: Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for one year

Background

Earlier, the European Union proposed expanding sanctions against Russia by including ports in Georgia and Indonesia over operations involving Russian oil. This would mark the first time the bloc imposes sanctions on ports in third countries.

The approval of the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia may be delayed due to Hungary’s position.

In addition to Hungary, Greece and Malta, Italy and Spain have also opposed certain provisions of the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia.

Read more: Russians pay with the lives of 156 of their people to occupy one kilometer of Ukrainian land, - Zelenskyy