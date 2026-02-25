Biletskyi in interview with Independent: Blocking Starlink reduced effectiveness of Russian strikes by 20-40%
The shutdown of Starlink terminals has dealt a strategic blow to the Russian army: over the past two weeks, the effectiveness of its strikes has decreased by 20-40%.
This was reported to the British newspaper The Independent by Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the Third Army Corps, according to Censor.NET.
The effectiveness of Russian strikes has decreased
"After Starlink was blocked for Russians, their effectiveness compared to ours dropped dramatically, as Starlink is practically irreplaceable as a combat communications system," said Biletskyi.
The publication writes that thanks to the shutdown of Starlink in recent weeks, Ukraine has recaptured territories around Pokrovsk, north of Lyman in the Third Corps' area of responsibility, and near Huliaipole in the south.
According to Biletskyi, this is "a great opportunity for Ukraine," while the damage to Russia could be long-term:
"I think that within a month or two, they will partially restore their effectiveness using other means, such as Russian satellite communications, etc. But they will never be able to fully restore the level of effectiveness they had with Starlink in the near future. I don't think we're even talking about three or five years."
He added that if Ukraine also loses connection with Starlink, "we will find ourselves back at the same level as the Russians, as was the case three weeks ago."
What preceded it?
- As noted, American businessman Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.
- On January 25, radio technology specialist Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.
- Later, Defense Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, is addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On February 1, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink had been stopped.
- On February 2, the Ministry of Defense published an algorithm on how to verify the Starlink satellite communication terminal in Ukraine for military and civilian personnel.
- Subsequently, the SSU stated that the enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Russian Starlink terminals.
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