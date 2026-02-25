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News Updated DeepState maps Fightings in Kramatorsk direction
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Russians advance near Zakitne in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian forces have gained ground in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, analysts from the DeepState project report this.

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Advancement of Russian troops

"The enemy has advanced near Zakitne in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Pokrovka, Nykyforivka, Lypivka and near Platonivka, - DeepState. MAP

Updated map

The enemy advanced near Zakytne

Read more: Enemy is advancing again in Donetsk region, - DeepState

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Donetsk region (5816) Kramatorskyy district (988) Zakitne (9) DeepState (511)
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