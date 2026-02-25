Russians advance near Zakitne in Donetsk region – DeepState
Russian forces have gained ground in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, analysts from the DeepState project report this.
Advancement of Russian troops
"The enemy has advanced near Zakitne in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region," the report says.
Updated map
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