The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, made harsh remarks about the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him an ungrateful person.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a publication by Georgia Online, which quoted a statement by the Georgian politician.

Papuashvili made this comment in the context of voting on the UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine. The document was supported by 107 states, including Georgia.

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Papuashvili's statement regarding Zelenskyy

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament stated that the Ukrainian president allegedly does not show sufficient gratitude to his partners.

"In general, he (Zelenskyy. – Ed.) is an ungrateful person, and I am not the first to say so. The American president (Donald Trump. – Ed.) told him to show at least a little gratitude. Zelenskyy shows no gratitude to either America or Georgia," Papuashvili said.

According to him, such assessments have already been made earlier by other politicians.

Georgia's position on Ukraine

At the same time, Papuashvili stressed that the Georgian authorities support the Ukrainian people. He emphasized that it is society itself that should give the final assessment of the Ukrainian president's activities.

According to the speaker, "the final verdict on Zelenskyy himself will be made by the Ukrainian people."

Georgia supported the UN resolution on Ukraine, which, according to the Georgian side, demonstrates solidarity with the Ukrainian people despite critical assessments of the country's leadership.