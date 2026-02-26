Deputy Justice Minister on cell for Mahamedrasulov: Photo sent to Halushchenko only to show what it looks like

Deputy Justice Minister Yevhen Pikalov commented on his message to Herman Halushchenko, in which he sent a photo of a detention cell from a pre-trial detention center ahead of the selection of a preventive measure for NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov.

He made the statement during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to him, Mahamedrasulov was held alone in the cell at all times.

"Without any cellmates in a two-person cell," Pikalov said.

He recalled that law enforcement officers are held in separate cells.

The deputy minister stated that "no unbearable conditions were created."

"The cells nearby are worse, unfortunately," he said.

Message to Halushchenko

Pikalov also commented on reports about the message to then Justice Minister Halushchenko regarding the cell.

"Why did I write that SMS to the then minister? It is dated July 21. On July 15, a new government was appointed, and a new minister came in, whom I did not know. I met him (Halushchenko) on July 19.

After my briefing, I was informed that I was to continue performing my official duties, which include coordinating policy in the field of execution of criminal sentences and reporting all extraordinary incidents in penitentiary institutions and pre-trial detention centers, as well as important tasks and certain ideas and initiatives of law enforcement agencies," he said.

See more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov was held in unsanitary pre-trial detention center cell approved by Halushchenko. PHOTO

Pikalov says his subordinates informed him that a preventive measure was being selected and that "such requests from the initiator" might be received.

"I showed him (Halushchenko) what an average free cell looks like. If you compare the photos I sent to the minister and the cell in which Mahamedrasulov was held, these are different cells.

I wanted to show what the real situation in a pre-trial detention center looks like, what a cell looks like," he added.

Read more: NABU detective Magamedrasulov’s preventive measure extended until 15 March

Background

Earlier in court, an SAPO prosecutor read out correspondence between Herman Halushchenko and Deputy Justice Minister Yevhen Pikalov. Pikalov wrote that the Security Service of Ukraine had allegedly asked to place detained NABU unit head Ruslan Mahamedrasulov in a "free cell with unpleasant neighbors" at the Lukianivska pre-trial detention center.

Halushchenko rejected allegations regarding poor detention conditions.

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