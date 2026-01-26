NABU detective Magamedrasulov’s preventive measure extended until 15 March

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov until 15 March.

This was reported by Magamedrasulov's lawyer Olena Shcherban in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

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Pre-trial investigation extended

At the request of prosecutors, the court also extended the term of the pre-trial investigation by another three months, until 21 April. The total duration of the pre-trial investigation has increased to nine months, Shcherban noted.

"Our side, in turn, is looking for experts abroad to conduct research on the audio recordings on which the charges are based," the lawyer said.

Prosecutors provided information that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's phone recordings reveal him allegedly negotiating the supply of cannabis to the Republic of Dagestan in Russia. Magamedrasulov's defence insists that the conversation was about the sale of cannabis to Uzbekistan.

Read more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov: Target was not me, but Kryvonos and Klymenko

The Magamedrasulov case

Read more: Mahamedrasulov case: NABU internal probe continues, searches conducted of more than 20 employees