NABU detective Magamedrasulov’s preventive measure extended until 15 March
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov until 15 March.
This was reported by Magamedrasulov's lawyer Olena Shcherban in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.
Pre-trial investigation extended
At the request of prosecutors, the court also extended the term of the pre-trial investigation by another three months, until 21 April. The total duration of the pre-trial investigation has increased to nine months, Shcherban noted.
"Our side, in turn, is looking for experts abroad to conduct research on the audio recordings on which the charges are based," the lawyer said.
Prosecutors provided information that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's phone recordings reveal him allegedly negotiating the supply of cannabis to the Republic of Dagestan in Russia. Magamedrasulov's defence insists that the conversation was about the sale of cannabis to Uzbekistan.
The Magamedrasulov case
- Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's interregional detective department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.
- The SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov were politically motivated.
- On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigations announced new charges against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.
- On 23 September, the court left the NABU detective in custody.
- On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation period by six months.
- On 2 December, the Pecherskyi District Court released the detective's father, Magamedrasulov, from pre-trial detention and placed him under house arrest.
- On 3 December, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov from custody.
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