Germany considers extradition of suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov
The German authorities are considering the possible extradition of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Portnov, the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian authorities.
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the response of the Cologne Prosecutor’s Office to a request from DW.
The prosecutor’s office confirmed that an extradition procedure with international participation is currently underway. At the same time, details of the case are not being disclosed. It emphasized that due to the nature of the proceedings, no additional information is being provided.
The authority did not specify to which country the suspect may be extradited.
Circumstances of detention
The National Police of Spain reported the detention of the suspect on February 25. According to its information, the arrest took place in the German city of Heinsberg.
The Spanish side stated that the operation was conducted in cooperation with the Special Operations Unit of the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany (BKA).
However, the Cologne Prosecutor’s Office, in its response to DW, noted that the detention was not carried out by BKA officers.
Murder of Andrii Portnov
- On 21 May 2025, Andrii Portnov, former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, was killed in the Spanish city of Posuelo de Alarcón.
- The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration Portnov.
- The judge in Spain investigating the murder has ruled to keep the investigation materials confidential.
- The publication "UP" reported that Andrii Portnov, a shadow curator of the courts and a lawyer close to the fugitive ex-president, was in Ukraine a few days before the murder in Madrid and met with top officials responsible for the work of law enforcement agencies.
- Portnov is known to be the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian government.
- In 2021, the US imposed sanctions against Portnov.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password