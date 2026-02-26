Germany considers extradition of suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov

The German authorities are considering the possible extradition of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Portnov, the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian authorities.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the response of the Cologne Prosecutor’s Office to a request from DW.

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The prosecutor’s office confirmed that an extradition procedure with international participation is currently underway. At the same time, details of the case are not being disclosed. It emphasized that due to the nature of the proceedings, no additional information is being provided.

The authority did not specify to which country the suspect may be extradited.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s crisis is linked to murder of Portnov, mastermind of Zelenskyy-Yermak vertical, - media

Circumstances of detention

The National Police of Spain reported the detention of the suspect on February 25. According to its information, the arrest took place in the German city of Heinsberg.

The Spanish side stated that the operation was conducted in cooperation with the Special Operations Unit of the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany (BKA).

However, the Cologne Prosecutor’s Office, in its response to DW, noted that the detention was not carried out by BKA officers.

Read more: Spanish court seals investigation into Portnov’s murder – media

Murder of Andrii Portnov

See more: Murdered Portnov lies on ground. PHOTO