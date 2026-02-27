Ukrainian citizen Azizov detained on suspicion of murdering Russian agent Portnov, - media. VIDEO

German law enforcement officers have detained a suspect in the murder of Russian agent Andrei Pornov.

This is reported in an article by UP, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to journalists, the detainee's name is Alexander Azizov, born in 1981.

He is originally from the town of Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

"From 2005 to 2014, he was engaged in entrepreneurial activity as a sole proprietor. His main activity was retail trade in fuel. Azizov had previously been involved in criminal cases in Ukraine. In particular, in 2007, he was tried under Article 263, Part 1 of the Criminal Code - the manufacture and carrying of firearms. However, he was not convicted. And in 2021, law enforcement officers recorded Azizov driving a car while under the influence of drugs," said Mykhailo Tkach.

Read more: Germany considers extradition of suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov

UP sources said that Azizov and his brother Veli were convicted in 2007 for illegal coal mining in "kopanki" (illegal mines).

In 2014-2015, he contacted Pavel Baranov, who was involved in the activities of the "Union of Donbas Volunteers," 13 times.

Azizov also used Russian phone numbers.

"Since at least 2020, Azizov appears to have been living permanently in Rostov-on-Don, as confirmed by leaks from the databases of Russian internet providers and medical centres.

In 2021, Azizov renewed his foreign passport in Kharkiv," the investigation says.

Read more: Suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov is Ukrainian citizen and had two accomplices, - media

Sources in law enforcement agencies reported that in October 2021, Azizov entered Ukraine from Russia through the Goptivka checkpoint.

In June 2024, Azizov was convicted under Part 2 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for the illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotic substances.

Since October 2024, Azizov has likely been wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Azizov's daughter Lanya lives in occupied Luhansk Oblast and is an active member of the community "Medical Volunteers | LNR".

Read more: Zelenskyy’s crisis is linked to murder of Portnov, mastermind of Zelenskyy-Yermak vertical, - media

Azizov's brother

Alexander Azizov's brother is also suspected of complicity in Portnov's murder. He may also have been at the scene of the murder with a weapon.

In 2022-2023, Veli Azizov lived in Kharkiv and founded an agricultural company in Kremenchuk.

On 27 October 2023, Veli Azizov left Ukraine by bus, crossing the border with Poland, says Tkach.

From 2018 to 2023, Veli Azizov crossed the state border 105 times in the direction of Russia, Poland, and Moldova, according to law enforcement sources.

Veli Azizov's family probably lives in Russia.

Read: Germany considers extradition of suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov

The murder of Andriy Portnov