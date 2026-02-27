Ukrainian citizen Azizov detained on suspicion of murdering Russian agent Portnov, - media. VIDEO
German law enforcement officers have detained a suspect in the murder of Russian agent Andrei Pornov.
This is reported in an article by UP, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to journalists, the detainee's name is Alexander Azizov, born in 1981.
He is originally from the town of Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.
"From 2005 to 2014, he was engaged in entrepreneurial activity as a sole proprietor. His main activity was retail trade in fuel. Azizov had previously been involved in criminal cases in Ukraine. In particular, in 2007, he was tried under Article 263, Part 1 of the Criminal Code - the manufacture and carrying of firearms. However, he was not convicted. And in 2021, law enforcement officers recorded Azizov driving a car while under the influence of drugs," said Mykhailo Tkach.
UP sources said that Azizov and his brother Veli were convicted in 2007 for illegal coal mining in "kopanki" (illegal mines).
In 2014-2015, he contacted Pavel Baranov, who was involved in the activities of the "Union of Donbas Volunteers," 13 times.
Azizov also used Russian phone numbers.
"Since at least 2020, Azizov appears to have been living permanently in Rostov-on-Don, as confirmed by leaks from the databases of Russian internet providers and medical centres.
In 2021, Azizov renewed his foreign passport in Kharkiv," the investigation says.
Sources in law enforcement agencies reported that in October 2021, Azizov entered Ukraine from Russia through the Goptivka checkpoint.
In June 2024, Azizov was convicted under Part 2 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for the illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotic substances.
Since October 2024, Azizov has likely been wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Azizov's daughter Lanya lives in occupied Luhansk Oblast and is an active member of the community "Medical Volunteers | LNR".
Azizov's brother
Alexander Azizov's brother is also suspected of complicity in Portnov's murder. He may also have been at the scene of the murder with a weapon.
In 2022-2023, Veli Azizov lived in Kharkiv and founded an agricultural company in Kremenchuk.
On 27 October 2023, Veli Azizov left Ukraine by bus, crossing the border with Poland, says Tkach.
From 2018 to 2023, Veli Azizov crossed the state border 105 times in the direction of Russia, Poland, and Moldova, according to law enforcement sources.
Veli Azizov's family probably lives in Russia.
The murder of Andriy Portnov
- On 21 May 2025, Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, was killed in the Spanish city of Posuelo de Alarcón.
- The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration Portnov.
- The judge in Spain investigating the murder has ruled to keep the investigation materials confidential.
- The publication "UP" reported that Andriy Portnov, a shadow curator of the courts and a lawyer close to the fugitive ex-president, was in Ukraine a few days before the murder in Madrid and met with top officials responsible for the work of law enforcement agencies.
- On 25 February, it became known that a suspect in Portnov's murder had been detained.
- Portnov is known to be the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian government.
- In 2021, the United States imposed sanctions against Portnov.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password