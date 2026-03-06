Ukraine does not accept ultimatums from Hungary on restoring Druzhba, Foreign Ministry says

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected Hungary’s ultimatum demanding the restoration of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline within three days.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Kyiv’s response

"Ukraine does not accept ultimatums," Sybiha emphasized.

The foreign minister recalled that the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "clearly stated that the Druzhba infrastructure had been attacked by Russia."

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The president said the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was seriously damaged by Russian strikes in late January, could resume operations within one to one and a half months.

The issue of restoring Druzhba was also commented on by Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO Serhii Koretskyi, who confirmed the projected repair timeframe of one to one and a half months.

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Earlier, Hungary’s Energy Minister Gabor Czepek said Kyiv had three days to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline or grant access to inspectors, otherwise Budapest would block EU funding.

What is known about the condition of Druzhba?

On 27 January, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine. The likely target of the attack was the largest oil pumping station in Ukraine, located in Brody, which ensures the operation of the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the pipeline for "political reasons," and on 18 February, the authorities of the two countries announced the suspension of petroleum product exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine’s halt of Russian oil transit.

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