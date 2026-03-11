After terrorist attack in Lviv, police and State Emergency Service will arrive 2-5 minutes later to respond to calls, — Klymenko
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that following the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22, the National Police increased its response time to calls.
He said this on March 11 at a press briefing, according to Censor.NET with a link to Babel.
Changes in police work
According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs analyzed the organization of the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22. The minister recalled that the enemy managed to recruit people in Kharkiv and Rivne.
Now, in some cases, the police and emergency services will arrive 2-5 minutes later — where there are reports of a terrorist threat.
"Of course, we have learned our lesson, but now we will lose about 2-5 minutes in some responses. If our response time in the city is currently up to 10 minutes, it will be about 15 minutes, maybe more," explained the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Training was also provided for operators of 101, 102, and 112. During martial law, calls to 112 from abroad were prohibited.
If the call comes from another city or region, it is immediately taken into account and classified as a "red level" call. This also happens if the operator has reason to believe that the caller is providing false information.
Klymenko added that in such cases, the police will also be notified to exercise caution.
Terrorist attack in Lviv
- Earlier it was reported that explosions rocked Lviv: law enforcement officers were killed and wounded, and Sadovyi declared it a terrorist attack.
- According to updated information, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and 24 people were injured, some seriously.
- It later became known that a suspect in the organization of the terrorist attack in Lviv had been detained.
- On the evening of February 22, a 33-year-old resident of Kostopol, Rivne region, was detained and informed that she was suspected of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as of illegal handling of weapons.
- On February 23, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody.
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