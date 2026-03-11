After terrorist attack in Lviv, police and State Emergency Service will arrive 2-5 minutes later to respond to calls, — Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that following the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22, the National Police increased its response time to calls.

He said this on March 11 at a press briefing, according to Censor.NET with a link to Babel.

Changes in police work

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs analyzed the organization of the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22. The minister recalled that the enemy managed to recruit people in Kharkiv and Rivne.

Now, in some cases, the police and emergency services will arrive 2-5 minutes later — where there are reports of a terrorist threat.

"Of course, we have learned our lesson, but now we will lose about 2-5 minutes in some responses. If our response time in the city is currently up to 10 minutes, it will be about 15 minutes, maybe more," explained the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read more: SSU and the National Police have neutralised FSB agent network that was preparing new terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Zhytomyr. PHOTOS

Training was also provided for operators of 101, 102, and 112. During martial law, calls to 112 from abroad were prohibited.

If the call comes from another city or region, it is immediately taken into account and classified as a "red level" call. This also happens if the operator has reason to believe that the caller is providing false information.

Klymenko added that in such cases, the police will also be notified to exercise caution.

Terrorist attack in Lviv