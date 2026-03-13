EU has offered Ukraine mission to inspect "Druzhba" pipeline: awaiting Kyiv’s response

The European Commission has asked Ukraine to allow an inspection mission to visit the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which was damaged by Russian shelling in January.

This was announced by European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen during a briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Details

"We have been in intensive discussions and in contact with Ukraine on this issue for several weeks, as well as with the member states that are most concerned. I can report that we have proposed a mission to inspect the pipeline in Ukraine and are awaiting a response," the spokeswoman said.

Regarding the delegation sent to Ukraine by Hungary, the spokeswoman said she "has no details."

"It is best to ask our Hungarian colleagues directly... We are still in contact with the Ukrainians and our member states, but I do not have any details yet," Anna-Kaisa Itkonen added.

Read more: Orbán threatens to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine: Bad things could happen

Russia's attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline

On 7 January, an infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack in Brody, Lviv region. Naftogaz reported that the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the western region of Ukraine. A fire broke out and technological processes at the facility were stopped.

According to Enkorr, the facility in question is located in Brody, Lviv region, and is connected to the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

On 12 February, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russian oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline had been suspended since 27 January due to the Russian attack. He also said that Budapest was preparing to complain about transit problems.

The governments of Hungary and Slovakia announced the suspension of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline are restored.

On 11 March, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that a group of Hungarian citizens had entered Ukraine without official status or scheduled official meetings.

President Zelenskyy said he did not know what the Hungarian delegation was doing in Ukraine.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian note stating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepek and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the "Druzhba" oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv for other dates for the visit.

Read more: Due to attacks on "Druzhba", Ukraine may be left without fuel from Slovakia, - Foreign Minister Blanár