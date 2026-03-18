Merz calls on EU to immediately provide Ukraine with €90 billion

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the European Union must urgently disburse the already approved €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a DW article.

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According to Merz, the financial support should be delivered without delay in view of Ukraine’s current needs.

Read more: Use of frozen Russian assets for loans to Ukraine is not yet being discussed, - German Foreign Ministry

EU urged to speed up sanctions

The chancellor also stressed the need to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible. He criticised the blocking of decisions by certain EU countries.

"We must not allow even a single country in the European Union, which is now creating this blockade in Europe for domestic political reasons and because of an election campaign, to hold us back," Merz said.

His remarks were likely aimed at Hungary, where parliamentary elections are expected in the near future.

Read more: Issue of €90 billion loan for Ukraine could be resolved by 19–20 March, — European Commission

Hungary continues blocking

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had earlier said that Budapest would continue to block both the 20th sanctions package against Russia and the allocation of the loan to Ukraine.

According to him, Hungary’s position will remain unchanged until Ukraine restores oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

Earlier, the European Commission said that the issue of the €90 billion loan for Ukraine could be resolved by March 19-20.

Read more: Hungary blocked €90 billion loan for Ukraine from European Union – FT