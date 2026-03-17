Issue of €90 billion loan for Ukraine could be resolved by 19–20 March, — European Commission

The issue of providing a €90 billion loan to Ukraine could be resolved even before the European Council meeting on March 19–20, as Ukraine has agreed to accept technical and financial assistance from the EU to repair the Druzhba oil pipeline.

This was stated by Paula Pigno, the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

Details

"As for the loan—this loan, which is of critical importance to Ukraine—discussions are ongoing, and we hope and are confident that we will soon see some progress in these talks. We’ll see. Ideally, this should happen before the European Council meeting," she said.

It is known that the meeting will take place on March 19–20.

"The expert is ready to travel to Ukraine—it’s all happening right now, as we speak—to ensure that all necessary work is carried out in terms of repairs and the restoration of the pipeline, so that oil supplies can finally be resumed," the spokeswoman added.

Read more: EU has offered Ukraine mission to inspect "Druzhba" pipeline: awaiting Kyiv’s response

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the European Commission is seeking to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros, despite opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Consequently, efforts are underway to find a way to override his veto, as Ukraine is set to run out of money in March. At the same time, European leaders are reluctant to put pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the election campaign.

Earlier, European Commission President von der Leyen and European Council President Costa sent a letter to Zelenskyy in which they offered Ukraine technical and financial assistance to resume oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.

Zelenskyy told EU leaders that it will take about a month and a half to restore transit through the Druzhba pipeline following the Russian strikes.

Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline