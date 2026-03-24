US plans to end war in Middle East by 9 April, - media

The US administration expects to bring the war in the Middle East to an end in the coming weeks.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by the Israeli publication Ynet.

According to the media, Washington is targeting 9 April as a possible date for the end of hostilities. It is to this that the US’s further political steps in the region are linked.

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Possible visit by Trump and conditions

In particular, there is talk of a potential visit by US President Donald Trump to Israel, which could be scheduled for 22 April — the country’s Independence Day.

Sources note that this visit is being considered only on condition that the war ends by the specified date.

It is also reported that during his stay in Israel, Trump may receive the Israel Prize — one of the country’s highest state honours.

According to media reports, the award may be presented for his contribution to the development of the state. However, there is currently no official confirmation of these plans from either the US or Israel.

Read more: US has wiped Iran off face of earth, we achieved our goals several weeks ahead of schedule, - Trump

The US and Iran may jointly control the Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz could soon be opened and placed under the joint control of the US and Iran.

He believes that the talks held over the weekend could bring an end to the conflict.

At the same time, Trump added that Washington is in contact with Iranian representatives whom he considers influential and capable of securing agreements.

Separately, the US president denied reports of possible talks with the son of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, noting that there is currently no reliable information regarding his role.

Read more: US ’very close’ to achieving goals in Iran, - Trump

What led up to this?

Read more: Trump is demanding $5 trillion from Gulf states over war with Iran, - media