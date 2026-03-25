The Kremlin has stated that Russia is allegedly receiving information regarding the progress of negotiations between the United States and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

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What Peskov said

"Russia's contacts with representatives of the United States regarding Ukraine are continuing," he said.

According to Peskov, Moscow is reportedly receiving information about what is happening in the negotiations between Washington and Kyiv.

Read more: Peskov described elections in Ukraine as "timely", but questioned legitimacy of government

What preceded

On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to resume negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He announced that the political delegation of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. The meeting between the parties is expected to take place this coming Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not participate in the talks between Ukraine and the United States scheduled for March 21.

Subsequently, media outlets reported that Ukraine will be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and Chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. will be represented by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations with U.S. representatives on Sunday.

On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were indications of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during negotiations in the United States.

Witkoff stated that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues regarding the establishment of a sustainable and reliable security framework for Ukraine."

Read more: Russia is bluffing and dragging out negotiations, - Melnyk