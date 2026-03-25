Kyiv and other major cities will change their approach to mobilization, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The Ministry of Defense is working on mechanisms to reform the mobilization process. Particular attention is being paid to the issue of fairly distributing the burden of mobilization.

This was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the "Servant of the People" party and a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, in an interview with Telegraf, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the lawmaker, the Ministry of Defense is already working on proposals aimed at reducing conflicts during mobilization and addressing allegations of human rights violations by the TCR.

The first draft proposals are expected as early as April, after which they will be put forward for detailed discussion.

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Venislavskyi noted that special attention is being paid to the issue of fairly distributing the burden of mobilization. This refers to situations where, in certain communities—particularly villages—the majority of men have been mobilized, whereas in large cities, such as Kyiv, the situation is different.

"That is why we are all working on this—we, the Office of the President, and the Ministry of Defense. I believe that adequate, fair mobilization rules will be developed that will improve the process, minimize conflicts, and provide the security and defense sector with everything it needs," the MP added.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the ministry is working on a comprehensive reform of the mobilization system.

President Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could transition its army from a mobilization-based system to a contract-based one, but this would require financial assistance from Europe.

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