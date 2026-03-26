There has been no progress on territorial issue during negotiations with Ukraine, - Peskov

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, stated that there has been no progress on the issue of territories during negotiations with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Details

According to him, there has been no progress in the negotiations on key issues, particularly regarding territorial issues.

"Russia has not lost interest in the negotiations regarding Ukraine," noted the Kremlin dictator’s spokesperson.

Peskov added that Russia expects the next round of negotiations to take place "as soon as circumstances permit."

"The main issues regarding Ukraine, which are critical for the Russian side, have not yet been agreed upon," he added.

Read more: No positive progress on territorial issues, specifically Donbas, in negotiations yet – Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the trilateral talks are currently on hold, but the teams are in daily contact with one another.

Subsequently, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the negotiations.

Read more: Peskov described elections in Ukraine as "timely", but questioned legitimacy of government